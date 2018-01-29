Ranking Top 10 Small Forwards in NBA History

#3 Julius Erving

There are some who truly feel we would appreciate Dr. J even more had he only played in the NBA and not started out in the ABA. Erving was the most electrifying talent the game had ever seen in the 1970s, particularly when he ruled the ABA with his jaw-dropping athleticism and graceful style of play. The tale of how Erving ended up in Philadelphia might be the most interesting story in NBA history. Nonetheless, Erving solidified his greatness with the Sixers by winning a league MVP and NBA title.