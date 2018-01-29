Ranking Top 10 Small Forwards in NBA History

#2 Larry Bird

Bird wasted no time proving what he accomplished in college – at a small school in fact – would translate into NBA greatness. There were many doubters back in the late 70s when he was dominating at Indiana State, including his original Celtics teammates. However, right out of the gate in the NBA, Bird was spectacular. He earned Rookie of the Year honors and then led Boston to a title in his second season. Ultimately, he captured three championships, three regular season and two Finals MVP’s, and was a perennial All-Star.