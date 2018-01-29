Ranking Top 10 Small Forwards in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best small forwards in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis. For a look at the 70 greatest small forwards of all-time, click here.

#10 Paul Pierce

Pierce proved throughout his illustrious NBA career that you don’t necessarily need blazing speed, high-flying athleticism or insane explosiveness to be an elite scorer and great overall player. He was methodical and crafty, and no defender was ever really able to contain him. Pierce’s career peaked when the Celtics teamed him up with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. In their first season together, they captured the NBA championship and Pierce won Finals MVP. In all, Pierce was a 10-time NBA All-Star and one of the most clutch players in league history.