Ranking Top 10 Small Forwards in NBA History

#1 LeBron James

There aren’t many athletes in world history that were able to exceed expectations the way James has after he was drafted into the NBA. The LeBron hype, which started years before he joined the Cavaliers (the first time), was colossal, and somehow he withstood all that pressure and spotlight to accumulate feat after feat after feat. Those accolades are still piling up. For now, he’s won three titles (eight Finals appearances), four regular season and three Finals MVP’s, and has been named an All-Star 14 straight years and counting.