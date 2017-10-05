Ranking Magic's Top Performers vs. Mavs: #5 Elfrid Payton

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the top five performers from Thursday's preseason win over the Mavericks.

#5 Elfrid Payton

Stuff the stat sheet and limit turnovers. That’s Payton’s forte. He logged five triple-doubles after the All-Star break last season and has a franchise-record eight of them in his young career. EP also was the best offensive rebounding point guard in the second half of the year.

Payton posted two points, five rebounds, five assists and just one turnover in 20 minutes in Thursday’s preseason victory over the Mavs. The Magic don’t need the 6’4 playmaker to be an electrifying scorer. They need him to set the pace and keep his teammates composed and in sync.