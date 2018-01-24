Ranking Top 10 Point Guards in NBA History

#9 Russell Westbrook

Westbrook’s spectacular 2016-17 season catapulted him into the top 10 of this list. He set the record for most triple-doubles in a season with 42 of them and became the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for an entire season. Westbrook is arguably the most explosive and agile point guard in NBA history, delivering jaw-dropping plays on a nightly basis. He will play in his seventh All-Star Game this season, already earning the MVP award of the midseason classic twice before. He has a league MVP under his belt (2017), and helped the Thunder advance to the NBA Finals in 2012.