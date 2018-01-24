Ranking Top 10 Point Guards in NBA History

#8 John Stockton

Stockton is the NBA’s all-time assists and steals leader, so it’s understandable if some think he should be placed higher on this list. Not winning a title or capturing a league MVP probably hurts his ranking a tad, but that doesn’t take away from just how special he was throughout his storied professional career. Stockton led the NBA in assists nine straight times from 1988-1996, and played all 82 regular season games in 16 of his 19 seasons. He was co-MVP with teammate Karl Malone in the 1993 All-Star Game, and played in back-to-back NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998.