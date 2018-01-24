Ranking Top 10 Point Guards in NBA History

#7 Steve Nash

What really separates Nash from most of the other point guards on this list is that he was both an elite 3-point shooter and passer. He shot better than 40 percent from beyond the arc in 14 of his 18 NBA seasons, and he led the league in assists five times during a seven-year span. Nash also gets the edge over a few guys ranked behind him on this list because he was a two-time league MVP and was part of the 50-40-90 club a remarkable four times.