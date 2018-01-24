Ranking Top 10 Point Guards in NBA History

#5 Jason Kidd

Outside of Magic Johnson and maybe LeBron James, nobody controlled the tempo of a game better than Kidd, who was a triple-double machine and had an incredibly high basketball IQ. He was special in the open floor and seemed to always make wise decisions. Kidd led the league in assists in five out of six seasons during the pinnacle of his career, and he guided the Nets to back-to-back NBA Finals in the early 2000s. He won a title with the Mavs in 2011 and was named an All-Star 10 times throughout his career. He is second all-time in assists behind John Stockton.