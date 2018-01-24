Ranking Top 10 Point Guards in NBA History

#4 Isiah Thomas

Thomas was arguably the game’s most prolific player in the late 80s and early 90s. He reached his peak when Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were slowing down and before Michael Jordan fully blossomed. That’s not meant to be a knock on Thomas, who was an All-Star in his first 12 seasons in the league and was one of the craftiest, toughest and most dynamic players in NBA history. He was the leader of two championship teams, and delivered one of the most inspiring performances in the Finals in 1988 when he played through a badly sprained ankle in Game 6 and scored 25 of his 43 points in the third quarter.