Ranking Top 10 Point Guards in NBA History

#3 Stephen Curry

Curry is arguably the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history. He’s about to move into seventh place on the all-time 3-pointers made list, and barring any unforeseen setbacks in his career will break the record currently held by Ray Allen. Curry already has two NBA titles and two league MVP's under his belt, and he will make his fifth straight All-Star Game appearance this season. He’s also one of only seven players to shoot at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line in a season.