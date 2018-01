#2 Oscar Robertson

Robertson is arguably the greatest all-around player in NBA history. He repeatedly stuffed the stat sheet – Robertson averaged a triple-double in his second year in the NBA and flirted with doing the same in four of his first five seasons – and he was a stifling defender. Robertson won an NBA title in 1971, earned the league’s MVP award in 1964 and was named to 12 NBA All-Star Games, three in which he claimed the game’s MVP trophy.