Ranking Top 10 Point Guards in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best point guards in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis. For a look at the 70 greatest point guards of all-time, click here.

#10 Bob Cousy

Nobody has more NBA titles on this list than Cousy, who won it six times during his illustrious career with the Celtics. He also was the league’s MVP in 1957, and was named an All-Star 13 straight times. Playing on those stacked Boston teams that also featured Bill Russell, Sam Jones, Tom Heinsohn and John Havlicek helped make the game even easier for Cousy. But, that doesn’t subtract from all that he accomplished.