#1 Magic Johnson

Johnson won five NBA championships and captured three regular season and three Finals MVP's. He also played in 12 NBA All-Star Games, including in 1992 when he won the game’s MVP award just a few months after retiring because of his HIV contraction. Johnson’s unique blend of size, vision, instincts, charm and leadership was unrivaled during his generation.

