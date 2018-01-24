Ranking Top 10 Point Guards in NBA History

#1 Magic Johnson

Johnson won five NBA championships and captured three regular season and three Finals MVP's. He also was a 12-time NBA All-Star, including in 1992 when he won the game’s MVP award just a few months after his startling retirement announcement. Johnson’s unique blend of size, vision, instincts, charm and leadership was unrivaled during his generation. Many feel Johnson’s Game 6 performance during the 1980 NBA Finals when he posted 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists as a rookie while playing center in place of the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the single greatest performance in league history.

