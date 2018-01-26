Ranking NBA's Best Point Guards So Far in 2017-18

#7 Ben Simmons

Magic Johnson and LeBron James are the only two players before him who had this kind of size and length combined with elite vision, instincts and passing ability. Simmons is unique, and his career has gotten off to an outstanding start. Clearly, he needs to develop a jump shot and improve at the free throw line. For now, though, while in the infantile stages of his development, stuffing the stat sheet like he does on a routine basis and showing off his explosiveness and unselfishness is enough to marvel at.