Ranking NBA's Best Point Guards So Far in 2017-18

#6 John Wall

There are some concerns about Wall’s health. He missed two weeks early in the season with knee discomfort and hasn’t looked quite as explosive or swift as we’ve seen in the past. However, Wall is still having a very good season and has the Wizards in the mix in the Eastern Conference. While his overall numbers are down a bit (points, assists, rebounds and field goal percentage), Wall isn’t turning the ball over as much as prior seasons.