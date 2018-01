#5 Chris Paul

The Rockets are an unbelievable 24-5 when Paul has played this season. When the trade was made during the offseason, many wondered if Paul and James Harden could coexist. They have certainly silenced that debate. With CP3 getting older and probably near the end of his prime, it was probably the perfect time for him to team up with someone like Harden, who is leading the league in scoring and the early favorite to win the MVP award.