Ranking NBA's Best Point Guards So Far in 2017-18

#4 Damian Lillard

Lillard has been the best pick-and-roll scorer in the league this season, and he’s also been terrific in isolation. He’s such a tough cover for any defender because he can score in many different ways. Lillard isn’t the most efficient, though, as some think he forces up too many ill-advised shots. Among the top 15 scorers in the NBA this season, Lillard has the third worst field goal percentage (Devin Booker and Kristaps Porzingis have slightly lower percentages).