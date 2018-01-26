Ranking NBA's Best Point Guards So Far in 2017-18

#3 Russell Westbrook

This season has not been quite as transfixing compared to last year for Westbrook, who set the NBA record for most triple-doubles in a season in 2016-17 and became the first player since Oscar Robertson to average one. It was also a tumultuous start for OKC, as Westbrook learned to adjust playing alongside Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. It appears, though, that the reigning league MVP is starting to figure things out and put his team in a position to make a deep playoff run.