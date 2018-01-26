Ranking NBA's Best Point Guards So Far in 2017-18

#2 Kyrie Irving

So far, the transition to Boston has been a major success. What’s most fascinating about it, though, is that Irving is wowing fans without taking a billion shots. When he broke away from LeBron James and the Cavs, many assumed he would try to lead the league in scoring and win games single-handedly. With Brad Stevens as the coach and with smart, versatile and defensive-oriented teammates around him, it appears the Celtics were the perfect team for Irving to go to.