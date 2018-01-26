Ranking NBA's Best Point Guards So Far in 2017-18

#1 Stephen Curry

The drawback of playing with multiple other All-Stars and teammates who can erupt for 40 or even 50 points on any given night is that you don’t see nearly as many “takeover” games. Before Kevin Durant’s arrival, Curry astounded spectators with never-really-seen-before electrifying performances. Despite that and an ankle injury early in the year, Curry has been absolutely sensational and is averaging more points and rebounds and shooting a higher percentage from 3-point land than last season.