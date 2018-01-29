Ranking NBA's Best Small Forwards So Far in 2017-18

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best small forwards in the NBA so far this season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mentions

Jayson Tatum – Tatum may be hitting a rookie wall, but his body of work to this point has been very impressive. He was the league leader in 3-point percentage for a lengthy period of time before his recent shooting woes.

Taurean Prince – If the 2016 NBA Draft was done over again, Prince may very well be picked in the top five. He has an outstanding motor, and he has the physical tools to blossom into one of the game’s premier two-way players. He’s also been superb from 3-point range this season.

Harrison Barnes – Since joining the Mavs a year-and-a-half ago, Barnes has expanded his offensive game. During this time, he’s become one of the league’s best isolation scorers. He still needs to be more consistent, though.

Otto Porter Jr. – After getting that huge contract this past summer, most thought he would take his game to another level. So far this season, we haven’t really seen too much advancement. Like last year, though, he’s shooting well over 40 percent from 3-point distance.