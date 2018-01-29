Ranking NBA's Best Small Forwards So Far in 2017-18

#8 Brandon Ingram

Ingram is having a solid sophomore season. He’s an ultra-aggressive offensive player, and he uses his long arms and strides to his advantage. Ingram walks into one too many contested mid-range jumpers, though, which hurts his efficiency. Considering he’s only 20 years old, it’s understandable why many people think Ingram is going to be an electrifying scorer in this league for a long time. As his body continues to develop, there’s no reason to believe he can’t ultimately be a top 10 offensive player in the league.