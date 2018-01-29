Ranking NBA's Best Small Forwards So Far in 2017-18

#7 T.J. Warren

Warren is definitely a Most Improved Player candidate, as he’s bumped up his scoring average by nearly six points from last season. Warren moves without the ball as well any other player in the league, which helps explain why he’s such a prolific scorer when he cuts to the basket. He has outstanding body control, and is very shifty and crafty. He knows how to slither through traffic, and is really sharp when he runs the floor. If he can develop a 3-point shot, which surprisingly he hasn’t yet, Warren has the potential to be an elite scorer down the road.