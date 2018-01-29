Ranking NBA's Best Small Forwards So Far in 2017-18

#6 Khris Middleton

Middleton deserves recognition for overcoming his severe hamstring injury last season, and he's now having the best year of his career. He’s averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, field goal percentage and free throw attempts. He has been somewhat erratic from 3-point range, but continues to be one of the league’s best spot-up perimeter shooters. It will be interesting to see if he will keep up this production when Jabari Parker returns.