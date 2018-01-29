Ranking NBA's Best Small Forwards So Far in 2017-18

#5 Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins is a tough player to analyze for a variety of reasons. For one, I can’t help but notice that he is a potent scorer when Jimmy Butler does NOT play. During a recent three-game stretch in which Butler was out, Wiggins scored 29, 40, and 24 in those contests. He’s averaging 18.2 points for the season, nearly six less than last year. However, the Wolves are winning fairly consistently, and Butler has been the team’s most consistent player. I still feel that Wiggins can be a scoring champion in this league in the future, as he has the whole package (explosiveness, size, willingness to absorb contact, post-up game, acceleration in transition, etc.).