Ranking NBA's Best Small Forwards So Far in 2017-18

#4 Evan Fournier

I’ve always felt that Fournier is vastly underrated and dismissed when people talk about the most talented offensive players in the game. If he can learn to initiate more contact and increase his free throw attempts, which has always been substandard throughout his career, Fournier would become a prolific scorer. He’s above average in nearly every scoring category, whether it’s 3-point shooting, finishing at the basket on drives, transition play, etc. Outside of James Harden, is there a craftier player with better footwork than Fournier?