Ranking NBA's Best Small Forwards So Far in 2017-18

#3 Paul George

You know, for a moment there, I was questioning whether George had lost something in his game or was lacking the motivation to perform at the level we’ve seen from him the last several years. In the first month, while still outstanding on defense, George just didn’t seem as sharp while learning to play with two other household names. But lately, a revitalized PG13 has been outstanding, and now we will find out if OKC’s Big Three can make serious noise in the playoffs.