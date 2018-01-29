Ranking NBA's Best Small Forwards So Far in 2017-18

#1 LeBron James

What we can conclude about LeBron to this point of the season is that he hasn’t shown any real signs of decline or deterioration. His numbers are almost identical from last year, though he is committing more turnovers and getting to the free throw line less. The Cavs’ struggles have been a central NBA storyline for weeks, and James’ impending free agency decision this summer has also been a hot topic throughout the league. It's just amazing, nonetheless, what LeBron continues to accomplish despite all that mileage on his body.