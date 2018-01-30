Ranking NBA's Best Power Forwards So Far in 2017-18

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best power forwards in the NBA so far this season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mentions

Tobias Harris – Harris had a good run in Detroit, especially this season as he was averaging career highs in scoring and 3-point percentage. After getting traded to the Clippers in the Blake Griffin deal, we will find out if he can take his game to another level.

Kyle Kuzma – Kuzma has been one of the standout rookies this year, garnering acclaim largely because he was a late first round pick and because he’s playing in one of the league’s larger markets. He has scored 30 points or more three times already this season.

Lauri Markkanen – Earlier this season, Markkanen became the fastest to make 100 3-pointers in NBA history. Aside from his 3-point shooting, though, Markkanen has been excellent on the boards.

Dario Saric – Saric has been a solid frontcourt sidekick to Joel Embiid, and he’s starting to develop a more reliable 3-point shot.

Julius Randle - Randle has been much more efficient this season, shooting 55 percent from the field through 49 games. He still needs to develop an outside shot and be more tenacious on the defensive end.