Ranking NBA's Best Power Forwards So Far in 2017-18

#8 Aaron Gordon

Gordon is certainly a Most Improved Player Award candidate, averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists and blocks. Earlier this season, he became the first Magic player since Dwight Howard in 2010-11 with multiple 40-point games in the same year. Sliding up to his more natural position late last season helped Gordon regain his swagger, polish up his skills, and utilize his incredible athleticism and agility. The 3-point shot, which was falling for him consistently early in the year, remains the piece to his game that needs the most refinement.