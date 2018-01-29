Ranking NBA's Best Power Forwards So Far in 2017-18

#7 Kevin Love

There’s reportedly been a lot of drama (again) in Cleveland this season, and Love has (again) been at the center of it. However, Love is also arguably having his best season since joining the Cavs in 2014, shooting better than 40 percent from 3-point range and 46 percent from the field. Love’s ability to stretch the floor and control the glass remain crucial for a team hoping to return to the Finals for the fourth straight season. It's important to note, too, that Love was primarily playing the center position during the early portion of the season. He recently moved back to the power forward spot.