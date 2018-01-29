Ranking NBA's Best Power Forwards So Far in 2017-18

#6 Blake Griffin

We will now really find out where Griffin’s career is at now that he’s far away from Los Angeles and in Detroit. The trade certainly caught just about everyone by surprise, and there are a lot of questions as to why the Clippers decided to move on from Griffin. Was it his loaded contract, his injury history or did the Clippers simply want to rebuild and start over? Clearly, Griffin is not as dazzling as he was earlier in his career, likely because of his recurring knee trouble. However, he’s added a fairly reliable 3-point shot to his arsenal this season, and he still is a lob threat when he rolls inside.