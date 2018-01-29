Ranking NBA's Best Power Forwards So Far in 2017-18

#4 LaMarcus Aldridge

Aldridge is having a tremendous bounce-back season. Does his resurgence have anything to do with him not sharing the spotlight with Kawhi Leonard? It’s hard to answer that question, but Aldridge looks similar to the player we saw in Portland for several years. He’s presently the league’s second best post-up scorer, and he’s one of the top pick-and-roll scorers as well. With Leonard’s playing status uncertain the rest of this season, it remains to be seen just how far Aldridge can carry the Spurs in the playoffs.