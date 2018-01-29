Ranking NBA's Best Power Forwards So Far in 2017-18

#3 Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis’ start to the season was so extraordinary that he was thrown into early MVP discussions. He’s made a ton of progress when he posts defenders up, using his incredible length, good footwork and un-blockable turnaround jumper to score fairly efficiently. He’s become a more dependable long distance shooter, and he runs the floor as well as any other big man in the game because of his outstanding athleticism and agility. Porzingis currently leads the NBA in blocks.