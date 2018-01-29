Ranking NBA's Best Power Forwards So Far in 2017-18

#2 Anthony Davis

In a league in which centers and more traditional power forwards are clearly less valuable than 20 or even 10 years ago, Davis and DeMarcus Cousins were finding a way to make their partnership work. Cousins was the playmaking big who flirted with triple-doubles somewhat consistently and Davis was the pick-and-roll master who routinely glided to the basket and finished alley-oops. With Cousins now out for the season with a torn Achilles, we will again learn if Davis can carry a team into the playoffs and beyond.