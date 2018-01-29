Ranking NBA's Best Power Forwards So Far in 2017-18

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Many think Antetokounmpo will be the league’s best overall player within the next few years. He’s already definitely a top 10 player and maybe top five to his biggest supporters, which isn’t outlandish to believe at all considering he’s second in the NBA in scoring and first in player efficiency rating. Antetokounmpo is extraordinarily athletic and dynamic. He’s still not a threat from 3-point range, though, which remains his primary weakness.