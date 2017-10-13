Postgame Report: Magic vs. Cavs

By John Denton

Oct. 13, 2017

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic came into Friday feeling especially encouraged about the massive strides they seemed to have made at the defensive end thus far, going from the bottom five in several key categories last season to the top five in them this preseason.

Then, in Friday’s finale of the exhibition season, the Magic got a harsh reminder from the star-studded Cleveland Cavaliers of just how far they still have to go on the defensive end of the floor.

Among the NBA’s leaders defensively this preseason, the Magic took a step back on Friday night as the Cleveland Cavaliers – even one without LeBron James and Kevin Love – gashed them time and again with points in the paint and open 3-point looks. Orlando’s 113-106 loss to the Cavs before a sellout crowd of 19.053 at the Amway Center robbed them of the opportunity to close out the exhibition season with some feel-good vibes that they could take into Wednesday’s season-opener. But head coach Frank Vogel thinks there could be a silver lining to come out of Friday’s frustration.

``It shows how misleading preseason stats are,’’ Vogel said. ``I’m going to view this as a blessing because practices will be a little more spirited the next couple of days going into opening night.’’

Instead of ending the preseason on a high, the Magic (3-3) will go back to work on a defense that surrendered 38 points in the paint and two 30-point quarters (31 in the first and 36 in the third) to a Cavs team that was content to play backups most of the night. Cleveland (1-4) shot 50 percent from the floor, hit nine 3-pointers and got 18-second half points from reserve point guard Jose Calderon.

``We had a little lull today, but nothing I’m worried about,’’ said Magic point guard Elfrid Payton, who had 11 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals. ``I think guys in (the Magic locker room) know the task at hand. I thought we made strides, but we can’t be content with the strides that we’ve made. We’ve got to work hard to get better at (defense).’’

After Friday’s game, Orlando waived guard Kalin Lucas and forward Damjan Rudez. That left the roster at 16 players including forward Adreian Payne – a two-way player between the Magic and the Lakeland Magic of the G League. Those moves also mean that rookie forward Khem Birch will be on the Magic’s opening-night roster.

Orlando played well enough offensively to win on Friday – it shot 47.7 percent and made 11 3-pointers – but it couldn’t overcome the lack of sharpness on the defensive end of the floor.

Prior to Friday, Orlando’s biggest strides of the preseason came on the defensive end of the floor – easily the team’s primary point of emphasis all throughout training camp. Last season, the Magic ranked 22nd in the NBA in points allowed per game (107.6), 25th in field goal percentage allowed (46.7 percent) and 24th in 3-point percentage allowed (36.8 percent). They came into Friday after the first five preseason games ranked fifth in the NBA in points allowed per game (93.6), third in field goal percentage allowed (39.8 percent) and third in 3-point percentage allowed (29.3 percent).

``I’m hopeful, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do to become a good defensive team,’’ Vogel said before the game. ``We seem to have a better grasp of what I’m asking them to do this year as opposed to last year and hopefully that’s part of the continuity bump. They’re working, they’re trying and they understand that a big part of the reason that we didn’t have a successful season last year was because of our perimeter defense, so these guys are working to improve that.’’

Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 21 points – his second 20-point effort of a preseason in which he easily led the team in scoring. Jonathon Simmons, who started in place of Terrence Ross (flu), had 12 points and four assists, while Evan Fournier (11 points, four assists and three 3-pointers) and Elfrid Payton (11 points, six assists and four rebounds) played well in limited minutes.

Despite Friday’s loss, Gordon said there were still plenty of positives that the Magic can take out of the preseason and into next week’s season opener.

``Just in our running game because we’re so fast and so athletic,’’ Gordon said when asked which area the Magic made the biggest improvements. ``Even makes or misses, we’re getting it out and pushing and we’re lethal from a lot of different spots. … Defensively, being versatile and being able to switch is good, but we still have a long way to go.’’

Orlando seemed to get beyond a slow start to the game late in the second quarter when it closed the first half with 11 straight points. However, Orlando’s defense came unglued once again in the third quarter when Calderon (11 points in the third), Iman Shumpert (six points in the third) picked apart the Magic defense. The Cavs outscored the Magic 32-23 in the period largely because of 12 paint points in the period.

``Containment, late with rotations, reckless with our fouling, not closing out appropriately to good shooters and some mishaps in transition – that’s a good place to start,’’ Vogel said. ``We have to definitely improve on the defensive end. We’ve shown some (positive) signs, but we were not good tonight. We’ve got to improve.’’

Cleveland led by as much as 12 points in the second half even though Wade (15 points) and Rose (nine points and three assists) didn’t play after halftime.

James and Love made the trip to Orlando, but neither played because of lingering pain from minor injuries. Isaiah Thomas, who was acquired from Boston in the much-hyped trade for Kyrie Irving, picked up the game ball during a timeout to dribble to pass the time and fight the boredom of not being able to play because of a hip injury.

With the Magic wrapping up the preseason, the team will start preparations on the hated Heat on Saturday. The Magic will take Sunday off and then practice Monday and Tuesday to prepare for Miami.

The two Sunshine State rivals will open the regular season against one another at the Amway Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. It is the second straight season that the Magic and Heat will open the season against one another in Orlando. The Heat won that opener last season, but Orlando rebounded to win the final three meetings.

The strides made defensively by the Magic this preseason seemed to disappear in the first half as the Cavs repeatedly drove into the lane for easy buckets. However, the Magic were able to salvage the slow start by finishing the first half with 11 straight points to take a 57-54 edge into the locker room. Orlando capped the rally with a lefty lob from Fournier to Gordon for a thunderous dunk.

As they’ve done all preseason, Gordon, Simmons and Payton played well early on. Gordon, who has played the best basketball of his professional career this preseason, had 13 points, four rebounds and a 3-pointer early on. Meanwhile, Simmons (10 points, three assists and a steal) and Payton (eight points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals) stuff the stat sheets.

Wade and Rose came out in attack mode and they made the Magic pay for it by repeatedly getting into the lane. Cleveland has 16 points in the paint in the first quarter, but managed just four inside in the second quarter. Wade, long a Magic-killer, scored 15 points early on, while Rose (nine points and three assists) also played well in the early going.

``We’ve just got a bunch of the younger guys to play with more energy because the energy was very low,’’ said Simmons, a guard that the Magic signed for his abilities as a wing defender. ``But we’re still taking a lot of positives from this game and we’re going to fix those negatives.’’

