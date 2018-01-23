Postgame Report: Magic vs. Kings

By John Denton

Jan. 23, 2018

ORLANDO – Considering that the Orlando Magic recently beat playoff-bound powers Boston and Minnesota and pushed Cleveland to the brink, there might be a temptation to suggest that they played down to the level of the competition on Tuesday against the cellar-dwelling Sacramento Kings.

The reality, however, is that the Magic are exactly at the same level as the rebuilding Kings because of their inability to string together any sort of momentum over the past two months of the season.

Hoping to win consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 8 and 10, the Magic instead fumbled the ball away far too often, repeatedly botched defensive assignments and failed to play with the intensity that it used in toppling the East-leading Celtics over the weekend. When the night was complete, Orlando was left with the sour taste that accompanied a 105-99 loss to Sacramento at the Amway Center.

The disappointing defeat dropped the Magic to 14-33 – the same record as the previously slumping Kings (14-33). Sacramento, who lost on Monday in Charlotte, came into the game having lost eight consecutive games and was just 2-13 since Dec. 20 coming into Tuesday.

Garrett Temple, who had never before scored more than 23 points in a NBA game, poured in a career-best 34 points by making 14 of 17 shots and four of seven 3-pointers. The eighth-year guard scored 17 consecutive points for the Kings during one stretch of the fourth quarter, when Sacramento went from down 84-81 to being up 103-97.

Willie Cauley-Stein (21 points) and Buddy Hield (13 points and three 3-pointers) also repeatedly burned the Orlando defense.

The Magic certainly didn’t help themselves by turning the ball over 17 times and shooting just 43.4 percent from the floor. Up since the late stages of the second period, Orlando lost the lead with five minutes to play and it never recovered.

In the time before Tuesday’s game, Magic coach Frank Vogel worried about a drop off in his team’s intensity – something he said it could not afford because of its spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Sure enough, that took place on Tuesday night in what might qualify as the Magic’s most disappointing defeat of the season.

``It’s almost laughable to use the word complacent with the record that we have,’’ said Vogel, whose Magic dropped 27 of 31 games at one point over November, December and early January. ``But when you beat a team like Boston in Boston, there is a natural letdown that sets in. We have been very actively guarding against that.’’

Evan Fournier scored 22 points, while Elfrid Payton chipped in 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Aaron Gordon struggled all night with turnovers (seven), but finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jonathon Simmons added 14 points.

The Magic came into Tuesday playing their best basketball since the first month of the season. Last week, Orlando whipped Minnesota at the Amway Center, fell in the final seconds against Cleveland and defeated the Celtics in Boston on Sunday. That victory snapped a 14-game skid in Beantown that had spanned a seven-year period of time.

None of that mattered on Tuesday against a Sacramento team that simply played with more urgency. That’s something that Vogel warned about before the game.

``We also understand that they are on an eight-game losing streak and they’re going to play desperate,’’ Vogel said.

At halftime, the Magic recognized the 27 non-profit organizations that were chosen as recipients of $1.04 million in grant money awarded earlier on Tuesday. It is the 10th time that the Magic have awarded at least $1 million in grant money to non-profit organizations in the Central Florida area. In the 28-year history of the OMYF, it has handed out more than $23 million in grant money.

Having already benefitted from getting extra rest over the past two weeks, the Magic will now have another three-day break before playing again. Orlando won’t be back on the floor for game action until Saturday when it is in Indiana to face the Pacers and newly minted all-star selection Victor Oladipo.

Up one at intermission, the Magic pushed their lead out to as much as 11 points in the third period and threatened to break the game open. However, turnover woes and defensive breakdowns allowed Sacramento to claw back into the game and the two teams headed into the fourth period with the Magic up jut 82-77

Gordon opened the second half by stepping out of bounds on the first possession for his sixth turnover of the game. And when he spun into Cauley-Stein on a powerful post move late in the third, he was saddled with a seventh turnover.

Orlando was extremely sloppy and occasionally sluggish in the first half, yet it still held a 53-52 lead at intermission. The Magic turned the ball over nine times in the opening half, leading to 13 run-out points for the Kings in the opening half.

Gordon, who has struggled with his outside shot most of January, tried putting the ball on the floor to attack the rim more, but too often he drove into traffic. He had five of the Magic’s first-half turnovers. Still, he made a big impact on the game with 11 points, seven rebounds and a steal he converted into a dunk.

Fournier, one of the heroes from Sunday’s win in Boston, seemingly picked up where he left off over the weekend by scoring 14 first-quarter points. He cooled off quite a bit in the second period and had 16 points by halftime.

