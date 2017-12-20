Postgame Report: Magic at Bulls

By John Denton

Dec. 20, 2017

CHICAGO – Asked for an injury update on his severely shorthanded team prior to Wednesday night’s tipoff, Frank Vogel quickly came to the realization that his Orlando Magic were without three of the players from the starting lineup on Opening Night back on Oct. 18.

Of course, Vogel was already well aware of that fact considering that those injuries have played a major role in Orlando’s recent slide. Then, the Magic coach pointed out that while his team has been beaten and beaten down by the debilitating injuries, they are far from broken – regardless of how dire things looked on Wednesday in an ugly 112-94 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

``We’re without three of our Opening-Night starters, but our guys are fighting and competing,’’ Vogel said. ``The professionalism has been great. We understand (the state of the team) and understand where we’re at, but sometimes teams go through injuries and take some losses. You’ve just got to compete and fight and hopefully hang in there and get a few wins here and there and stay in the fight and the race. You have to understand that it’s a long season.’’

Orlando (11-21) has now dropped six straight games. The last thing that the Magic need now is bad news and they got some midway through Wednesday’s lopsided third period when prized rookie Jonathan Isaac started limping on his troublesome right ankle. Isaac, the No. 6 pick in last June’s NBA Draft who had some dazzling highlights early in the game, was removed from the game and did not return. He was playing in just his second game – and on a minutes restriction – after missing 17 straight games from Nov. 12 through Dec. 16 because of a sprained ankle.

Chicago (10-20) has become one of the surprise stories of this NBA season what with the way it has dug out of a horrendous start to the season. Once 3-20, a Bulls team that unloaded Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo in the offseason has now won seven straight games. The Bulls are the first team in NBA history to follow up a double-digit losing streak with a winning streak of more than five games.

In addition to missing starting guard Terrence Ross (sprained knee), the Magic were also without their top two scorers in Aaron Gordon (calf strain) and Evan Fournier (ankle sprain). Fournier worked out on Tuesday and Wednesday and could be close to returning, while Gordon attempted to stay off his feet as much as possible to rest his leg.

``Obviously, if I’m doing this I’m going in the right direction and it’s getting better,’’ said Fournier, who go in some vigorous sprint work prior to tipoff on Wednesday. ``There’s not much to say, honestly. It’s just about staying at it and doing whatever I have to do now to get back on the court. One day I’ll be back, one day.’’

As for Gordon’s calf strain that kept him out of a second straight game on Wednesday, Vogel had this to said: ``It is feeling better (for Gordon), but he’s not ready to play yet. He’s frustrated after having a concussion and missing a few games and it’s eating him alive not being out there.’’

Vogel said he challenged Magic point guard Elfrid Payton ``to do more with the guys we have out,’’ and he responded with 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Nikola Vucevic contributed 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while D.J. Augustin chipped in 14 points off the bench, but it wasn’t nearly enough production for a Magic offense that shot just 38.6 percent and made only five of 27 3-pointers.

Mario Hezonja, who set career highs in points (28) and 3-pointers made (eight) on Sunday in Detroit, once again struggled with his consistency and finished with 12 points. He didn’t make his first 3-pointer until the closing seconds afte three misses. He was pulled from the game in the third period after missing an assignment on an after-timeout play call, but returned in the fourth to close out the game.

Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis, two players involved in a preseason fracas that left the former with a fractured face, once again formed a dynamic team off the bench for the Bulls. Mirotic scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Portis scored 14 points. The two big men combined to make four 3-pointers. Denzel Valentine made three 3-pointers and scored 16.

The Magic, who will be back in action on Friday at the Amway Center against the New Orleans Pelicans, have dropped both meetings against the Bulls this season. When the Magic fell to the Bulls back on Nov. 3 they were four games above .500; now, they are 10 games before .500 and fading fast.

Chicago shot 50 percent from the floor and drilled 11 3-pointers.

Theoretically still in the game at the half while trailing by just 11, the Magic let the game get completely away from them in an unsightly third quarter. As the Magic were missing seven of their first nine shots after halftime, the Bulls were busy extending their lead to 16 points. And by the time Chicago had crafted a 31-18 edge in the third quarter, the Magic found themselves in a staggering 90-66 hole.

Disastrous endings to the first and second quarter proved to be the difference in the first half and allowed the Bulls to take a 59-48 lead into intermission. Chicago scored the final six points of the first quarter and the last five points of the second period against Orlando’s shaky defense.

The Magic stayed within striking distance early on thanks to the stellar all-around play of Payton. He came out aggressive and in attack mode and got to the rim time and again in the first 24 minutes. He was a one-man wrecking crew much of the early going, registering 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the first half.

Hezonja, who was coming off a spectacular 28-point, eight-3-pointer performance on Sunday in Detroit, was held in check much of the first half. He had five points on a cutting layup, a free throw and a nifty conversion in transition after he had to dip beneath the rim and score on the other side of the rim. However, he missed all three of his 3-point tries in the first half.

Quite possibly, the best sign of the night was the way that Isaac played in the early going. Limited to just 16 minutes in his return on Sunday, Isaac had more freedom on Wednesday and he used his athleticism and length to get free for points. He outran the Bulls down the floor for his first basket in more than a month and later he converted a nifty, left-handed finger roll around Mirotic for a second basket.

A horrible beginning and end to the first quarter ruined some otherwise strong play in the early going. The Magic fell behind 12-0 before making their first shot after four misses, but they clawed back to within 25-24 with 30 seconds left in the open period. However, a Bobby Portis’ 3-pointer and an end-to-end layup by Jerian Grant and a free throw with 1.1 seconds remaining in the period sapped Orlando’s momentum.

The Bulls, who also scored the first seven points of the second quarter to complete a 13-0 burst, drilled seven 3-pointers in the first half.

