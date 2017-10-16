Orlando Magic's Pure Magic Tip-Off Presented by Florida Hospital Brings Fans October Excitement

Orlando, Fla. (October 16, 2017) – As part of the Orlando Magic’s Pure Magic Tip-Off Presented by Florida Hospital, the two are participating in local events around town in October leading up to the Magic’s regular season home opener on Weds., Oct. 18 when the Magic host the Miami Heat, tip off set for 7:00 p.m. Highlights for the month of October include opportunities to win prizes and Magic tickets, a Jr. Magic clinic for local students, and the Magic’s participation in IMMERSE 2017.

Florida Hospital is the presenting partner of all preseason games (Oct. 5, 7, 13) and the presenting partner of opening night on Oct. 18. A full list of details and activities in October including the Magic’s opening night celebration are below:

Thurs., Oct. 12

Jr. NBA All-Star Skills Challenge as Part of Jr. NBA Week and Magic Youth Basketball Academy

2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. @ Memorial Middle School

The Magic in conjunction with the Orlando Magic Youth Basketball Academy hosted a Jr. Magic youth basketball clinic focusing on the fundamentals of the game and featured fit stations along with visits from Magic players Arron Afflalo and Aaron Gordon. Each participant received a Magic basketball. More than 700 preselected students from Memorial Middle School attended.

Weds., Oct. 18

Magic/Chick Fil A Magnet Giveaway

All day at Central Florida Chick Fil A locations

Chick Fil A will be distributing Magic car magnets at all local Central Florida locations to celebrate the Magic Opening Night Presented by Florida Hospital.

Weds., Oct. 18

Magic OPENING NIGHT presented by Florida Hospital

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

7:00 p.m. (fans encouraged to be in seats early) @ Amway Center*

The Magic will open the season against the Miami Heat with several activities planned. As part of the Pure Magic Tip-Off Presented by Florida Hospital, every fan in attendance will receive a Magic T-shirt. Other highlights of the night include fan-favorite Charles Haugabrooks to sing the National Anthem and a halftime performance from Red Panda. FanFest pregame on Church St. (open to the public) will feature live music, FOX Sports Florida live broadcast, food trucks, balloons & face painting, caricature artist, video game truck, basketball skills and drills court and a rock climbing tower. Tickets for opening night are still available and can be purchased at www.orlandomagic.com or by calling 407-89-MAGIC. For more information on opening night, please visit www.orlandomagic.com/tipoff

Sat., Oct. 21

IMMERSE 2017 sponsored by the Orlando Magic

5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. in downtown Orlando

IMMERSE 2017 is Creative City Project’s annual performing and interactive arts event in the streets and public spaces of downtown Orlando. In celebration of the Magic’s season tip-off, the team will bring several new experiences to this year’s IMMERSE, adding a unique Magic flair with an interactive installation and performers from in-game and halftime entertainment.