Orlando Magic Unveil “City Edition” Threads from Nike

Dec. 27, 2017

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic unveiled the final rendition of its four new Nike uniforms today, “City Edition.” The City Edition uniforms will debut at the Jan. 31 game when the Magic host the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Magic’s City Edition uniform celebrates the magic that exists in our solar system and beyond. The uniform keeps the iconic symbol for the Magic over the years front and center, the stars, and features a shimmery cosmic look and feel. Representative of reaching beyond the limits, the City Uniform breaks from the team’s pinstripe tradition for a unique take on the Magic name. Beginning in the 2017-18 NBA season, home teams can pick which of their uniforms will be worn at home games and visiting teams will choose a contrasting uniform within their own assortment.

Nike and the Magic recently unveiled three other new looks, Association, Icon and Statement uniforms. The uniforms were developed through a collaborative effort between the NBA, its players, and Nike.