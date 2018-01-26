Orlando Magic Recognized as NBA Retailer of the Year for Second Time

Orlando, Fla. (January 26, 2018) — The Orlando Magic were recently recognized as the Retailer of the Year at the NBA’s annual meeting of league licensees and teams in Las Vegas. The NBA Team Retailer of the Year has been awarded annually since 2002 and recognizes the accomplishments of team merchandise sales and operations. Teams selected for this award display excellence in merchandising, marketing, technology integration, innovation, sales growth and integration of team and retail. This marks the second time the Magic have received this award, winning it in 2007-08.

The Magic have seen their retail business flourish through the team’s mobile application. The Magic’s mobile app implements the VenueNext technology platform at the award-winning Amway Center. Through this technology, the Magic have been able to feature and sell team merchandise on the app. While in Amway Center, fans can order their item on the app., choose the location to pick up their merchandise and pick it up on the way out of the building.

Magic season ticket holders can also use their “Magic Money” to order retail items through the app. “Magic Money” is a form of currency at Amway Center and accrues through two ways: loyalty points based on a season ticket holder’s tenure or by exchanging tickets to games that a season ticket holder can’t attend. In addition to purchasing retail items, Magic Money can be used many other ways including seat upgrades or add-ons, food and beverage purchases, in-game experiences and Uber rides.

The Magic’s retail operations were also recognized with the 2015-16 NBA Team Retail Game Changer Award and the Full Nelson Award at the annual NBA Retail Summit in 2015. The Magic’s Director of Retail Operations, Doug Smith, received the Full Nelson Award which is presented annually to the person demonstrating passion, leadership and dedication to improving the collective team business. In addition, the Magic and Smith were recognized for their 25th anniversary retail approach during the 2013-14 season.