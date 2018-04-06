Orlando Magic Joins UnitedHealthcare to Spotlight Small Businesses

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic and UnitedHealthcare gave an assist to small businesses with UnitedHealthcare’s Small Business Night at the Magic vs. Dallas matchup on April 4. The night featured the grand-prize winning company, Three21 Creative Agency. Their company was highlighted in the Amway Center on April 4.

Other highlights of the evening included a pregame networking reception for more than 100 small businesses who entered the UnitedHealthcare/Magic Spotlight on Small Businesses sweepstakes. UnitedHealthcare and Insurance Office of America (IOA) also provided complimentary tickets to the game and food and beverage for the 100+ businesses who entered the sweepstakes. There were also highlights throughout the game to recognize small businesses in Central Florida and the Entrepreneurial Center was setup on the concourse to provide information and tips on how to start a successful small business.

“The Orlando Magic are proud to partner with UnitedHealthcare in this very important endeavor,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “We value the importance that each small business plays in this community. It is through that belief that we have teamed up with UHC to support these businesses, offering them the opportunity for that extra exposure and additional ways to grow their companies.”

The UnitedHealthcare/Orlando Magic Spotlight on Small Businesses sweepstakes began at the start of the Magic season in November and completed in March. One winner was announced each month and the company received their name in lights inside the arena during a game. The winning companies were Walker Miller Equipment Company, Gold Tone Music Group, Econ River Animal Hospital and Three21 Creative Agency.

The businesses also received an exhibit at the Magic’s Fan Fest (a pregame celebration outside of the Amway Center that is open to the public) prior to a Magic home game. Other promotional opportunities included an ad in the Magic’s game program and radio spots on ESPN580 during the Magic game broadcast. In addition, they received two courtside seats, a photo on the court and a customized Magic jersey with their company name on the back. UHC also donated ten Orlando Magic youth basketball camp scholarships on behalf of each of the winning companies.

The grand prize winner from the four winning companies, Three21 Creative Agency, was selected by a panel interview conducted by the Magic, UHC and IOA executives with the four first prize companies answering questions about their culture, innovation in their industry, business challenges and overcoming those challenges.

Three21 Creative Agency will also receive an Innovation Lab session facilitated by the Orlando Magic innovation team. With innovation being a core value of the Magic’s, the team created the Innovation Lab in 2013 for employees to participate in design thinking with a place to incubate fresh ideas.

“UnitedHealthcare is proud to partner with the Orlando Magic to offer local small businesses the opportunity to get some additional targeted marketing support and showcase their products and services,” said Greg Reidy, CEO for UnitedHealthcare Florida. “Representing more than 98 percent of all employers in Florida and almost 43 percent of the private-sector labor force, their success is directly correlated to the health of our state’s economy.”

For more information, please visit http://www.nba.com/magic/spotlightonsmallbusiness.