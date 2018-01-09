Orlando Magic and Uber Team Up to Enhance Fan Experience

Orlando, Fla. (January 9, 2018) – The Orlando Magic announced today an innovative partnership with Uber, embracing the ridesharing company to enhance the fan experience at the Amway Center. Through the agreement, Uber becomes the official ridesharing partner of the Magic. The partnership includes a designated pickup and drop off lot for patrons using Uber for all preseason and regular season Magic home games and all other ticketed events taking place in the arena. The designated pickup area, located at the corner of S Hughey Ave. and W. Pine St. (see map), will be available for pickup and drop offs beginning on January 16 when the Magic host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“The Orlando Magic take great pride in creating legendary moments and identifying opportunities to enhance the fan experience,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “We are so excited to announce this partnership with Uber that will help make getting to and from Amway Center easier. Through our combined efforts with Uber, fans and visitors alike will have a seamless experience before and after games.”

“We are proud to be part of the Orlando Magic family through this partnership,” said Uber General Manager, Florida, Kasra Moshkani. “Our mission is always focused on connecting people and enhancing their lives. This partnership is another great example of what we can achieve with a great partner in the Orlando community.”

The partnership also includes in-app promotions for Magic fans, and integration of “Magic Money” where season ticket holders can use “Magic Money” to pay for Uber rides.

“Magic Money” is a form of currency at Amway Center which is a tenure-based benefit for season ticket holders. Season ticket holders can earn Magic Money by exchanging their Magic tickets to the games they are unable to attend, offering them greater flexibility. Magic Money can be redeemed in many ways including seat upgrades or add-ons, food and beverage purchases, retail purchases, in-game experiences and now Uber rides.

For more information on the Orlando Magic and Uber partnership visit https://www.uber.com/cities/orlando/sports/amway-center/.