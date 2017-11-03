Orlando Magic and Sugar Skull Rum Celebrate Life through New Partnership

Nov. 3, 2017

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic and Sugar Skull Rum announced a new, multi-year sports partnership at a special ribbon cutting ceremony on November 3 featuring Magic CEO Alex Martins and Master P (Percy Miller), the award-winning rapper, businessman, author, actor, record producer, philanthropist and former basketball player, who is an investor and advocate of the Sugar Skull Rum brand. This is the first NBA partnership for Sugar Skull Rum.

“The Orlando Magic are thrilled to bring Sugar Skull Rum into the Magic family,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “We think fans will be equally excited with their brand and what this partnership will bring. We look forward to many unique opportunities for fans and our community.”

“Sugar Skull Rum is a unique and exciting brand, and a perfect fit for this partnership,” said Master P, founding partner of Sugar Skull Rum. “I’m very excited for Sugar Skull Rum to be part of the Magic family and am looking forward to a long and prosperous relationship.”

With the partnership, the Amway Center terrace patio bar will be renamed the Sugar Skull Rum Landing. This outdoor space overlooks downtown Orlando on Church St. and provides a destination for fans to enjoy a drink in the perfect setting surrounding all Amway Center events. Located on the Terrace Level, this area is accessible to every level of ticket buyer, allowing all patrons to take advantage of Florida’s climate. The space features custom Sugar Skull Rum branding that integrates the Orlando Magic colors providing fans with the amazing visuals and photo opportunities in which to Celebrate Life. Fans can also enjoy Sugar Skull Rum drinks found only at the Amway Center, including a “Master P signature cocktail.”

“We are proud to partner with the Orlando Magic and support Central Florida’s hometown team,” said Michael Munier, CEO of Sugar Skull Rum. “We have been season ticket holders for many years and have developed a great relationship with the organization. The Orlando Magic and DeVos family have treated us as they do everyone, as a valued member of their family. We expect our partnership to continue for many years to come.”

In addition to entitlement of the Sugar Skull Rum Landing, the Sugar Skull Rum brand will have rights to the Orlando Magic marks to utilize at retail locations as they expand into the Central Florida market. Sugar Skull Rum will also receive digital signage in the Amway Center, Orlando Magic social media campaigns and branding on the team website.

Sugar Skull Rum is created using 100 percent Caribbean Rum source from multiple distilleries throughout the region. Sugar Skull Rum comes in five flavors: Hellfire Cinnamon, Madagascar Wildberry, Mystic Vanilla, Tribal Silver and Native Coconut.