Orlando Magic and Olive Garden Team Up for a Delicious Deal to Bring Families and the Community Together

Nov. 15, 2017

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic announced today a first-of-its kind sports partnership with Olive Garden featuring several innovative elements bringing food, families and sports together. Through the agreement, Olive Garden becomes the official family dining option of the Orlando Magic. Highlights of the partnership include in-game promotions, youth basketball integration and Magic Kids Club activation.

“The Orlando Magic is proud to partner with Olive Garden in a very unique partnership,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “With the Magic and Olive Garden both focused on connecting our community and enhancing experiences, this forges the perfect union between our two organizations. We look forward to creating some innovative elements within the partnership.”

With the partnership, Olive Garden will be celebrating Magic families and kids as the presenting partner of the Magic Kids Club, giving the youngest Orlando Magic fans exclusive event invites, a ticket to a Magic home game and other delicious offers. For more information and how to join the Magic Kids Club presented by Olive Garden, parents can visit www.orlandomagic.com/kidsclub.

Additionally, the Orlando community can enjoy these other unique offers for Magic fans:

Complimentary appetizer or dessert for each youth participating in any Magic camps and/or clinics

Free kid’s dessert for youth 12 and younger wearing Magic gear in participating Olive Garden locations

Coupon for a free kid’s meal as well as family-friendly activities during one of eight Olive Garden Magic Family Day games throughout the season for every fan in attendance

Buy One, Get One Free Lunch Duo for every fan at each home game when the Magic scores three or more slam dunks

“We’re proud to support our hometown team and help create winning memories for Magic fans and their families,” said Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden. “With this new partnership, we’re excited to delight our guests both in our restaurants and in the arena.”