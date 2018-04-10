Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic and CenturyLink teamed up for the second consecutive season to recognize students who have excelled in the areas of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) through the STEM All-Stars program. Five winners were chosen throughout the Magic season and were honored on-court at a Magic game and presented with a personalized Magic jersey.

“The Orlando Magic are proud to team with CenturyLink on the STEM All-Stars program,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “The Magic and CenturyLink are committed to our youth and encouraging our young people to be the best they can be. As one of the four focus areas of the Magic, this program aligns perfectly with our belief that with education anything is possible.”

“As a global company that offers innovative technology solutions, CenturyLink believes deeply in the power of STEM to move the world forward,” said Erik Genrich, senior director, southeast region, for CenturyLink. “We are honored to partner with the Orlando Magic on this important program and offer our sincere congratulations to this year’s STEM All-Stars.”

Students were evaluated on specific criteria which includes overall grade point average (GPA), GPA in STEM classes and attendance/involvement in STEM-related activities. This year’s STEM All-Stars:

Keira Maron, sixth grade, Windy Ridge K-8 School

Juan Serrano, 12th grade, Wekiva High School

Jae Crawford, 12th grade, Boone High School

Alexandria Arlotta, eighth grade, Liberty Middle School

Brianna Brown, 11th grade, Jones High School