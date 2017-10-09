Mistaken Identity Causes Startling Confusion for Shelvin Mack

By John Denton

Oct. 9, 2017

DALLAS – For most of Sunday night and well into Monday morning, Orlando Magic reserve point guard Shelvin Mack had to deal with a case of mistaken identity that initially had him worried and later chuckling with laughter.

When Washington Wizards’ guard Sheldon Mac ruptured his left Achilles tendon on Sunday night in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando’s Mack was flooded with ``get-well-soon’’ texts as the news was breaking on social media.

Initially, Orlando’s Mack – who played for the Wizards early in his NBA career – was confused by the ``20-to-30’’ text messages asking how he was feeling; later, he got plenty of laughs out of friends and family getting him confused with the second-year Wizards’ guard out of the University of Miami.

``I got a lot of texts from a lot of random people when the stuff was out there on Twitter about (Mac’s injury) and the recovery and I had to let them all know that it wasn’t me,’’ Mack said of Mac, who legally changed his last name from McClellan last February. ``He changed his name last year, but everybody thinks it was me.

``It was definitely weird because I had a lot of random people texting (on Sunday),’’ Mack continued. Everybody was like, `You all right?’ I’m like, `Yeah, what’s up? What’s going on?’ It was crazy.’’

Mack, who has played for Washington, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Utah and Orlando in his seven-year career, signed with the Magic in the offseason to fortify the point guard position behind starter Elfrid Payton. Head coach Frank Vogel has been impressed with the steadiness and defensive abilities so far from Mack, who averaged 2.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in Orlando’s first three preseason games. Mack, who can play both guard slots, is in competition with fellow veteran D.J. Augustin for minutes as the primary backup point guard on the team.

``He’s a steady hand. He’s not one of those guys who is really spectacular in a lot of ways, but he’s solid in every way,’’ Vogel said. ``He does a good job as a floor general, running the show and getting guys into the right spots. He brings a calming influence.’’

REST AND RECOVERY: With the preseason stretching now into its third week, Vogel enacted his plan of resting some of the Magic’s primary players on Monday in Dallas. And come Tuesday in San Antonio, Vogel plans to give other primary players – most likely center Nikola Vucevic and veteran point guard D.J. Augustin – the night off against the Spurs.

On Monday, Vogel held Elfrid Payton, Aaron Gordon, Bismack Biyombo out for rest and he chose not to play starters Evan Fournier (sore ankle) and Terrence Ross (mild hamstring strain) because of minor injuries. Vogel said that all five of those players would have played on Monday if the game was in the regular season instead of the preseason.

Those absences allowed the Magic to move Jonathon Simmons, Jonathan Isaac, Arron Afflalo and D.J. Augustin into the starting lineup alongside of Vucevic. Not only did the moves provide rest for many of the primary players, it also allowed Vogel to get much-needed playing time for Magic players fighting for spots on the roster.

For Isaac, the No. 6 pick in last June’s NBA Draft, the game served as his first start in the NBA. The 20-year-old rookie played so well in the first three games of the preseason – 10 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.67 blocks and 1.0 steals in 23.4 minutes a night – that he’s earned the trust of Orlando’s coaching staff.

``(The first start) is definitely a cool accomplishment and definitely nerve-racking, but I just want to have fun,’’ Isaac said. ``It sounds great to me that they want to give me more (responsibility), but they haven’t put any expectations on me and haven’t said for me to come in and do this and do that. They just want me to explore everything on my own. As I get more confident and comfortable on my own, they are giving me more.’’

BIZ BLOCKS: Lost in the excitement of big offensive nights by Gordon and Afflalo and more growth from Isaac in Orlando’s defeat of Miami on Saturday was the job that Biyombo did on the glass and the defensive end of the floor.

Not only did he have nine rebounds and a thunderous dunk late in the game, Biyombo stuffed three shots. He swatted Rodney McGruder’s layup attempt off the backboard and then stuffed two drivers at their highest points – blocks that excited the Magic’s entire team.

``To me, that’s always fun and end the end of the day, it’s just about finding a way to change the rhythm of the game and the energy of the game,’’ said Biyombo, who blocked five shots in Orlando’s first three preseason games. ``Obviously, things went well for us after those couple of plays. We’re all trying to do something to help the team win. It’s great to see the guys coming together and playing well for the right purpose.’’

UP NEXT: Orlando will conclude its only back-to-back of the preseason on Tuesday night when it faces the Spurs in San Antonio.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Simmons, who played his first two seasons in the NBA in San Antonio. Simmons entered last summer as a restricted free agent, but the Spurs surprisingly renounced their rights to him when they couldn’t come to a contractual agreement and the Magic pounced on the talented two-way guard. Orlando signed Simmons, who had the NBA’s best individual defensive rating last season, to fortify their depth and defense.

``I love Texas – not just San Antonio – but I always love going back to Texas,’’ said Simmons, a native of Houston who has never lived outside of the Lone Star state prior to signing with the Magic. ``I come to work and (have) no emotions (returning to San Antonio). I’ll just be happy to see those (Spurs players) and the staff as well.’’

The Magic will conclude the exhibition season on Friday at the Amway Center when they host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

